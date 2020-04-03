Former Badger teams up with local restaurant and Ronald McDonald House to help families in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Former Badger tight end Troy Fumagalli is doing something to make a big difference for families in Madison – and his favorite restaurant.

The Denver Broncos player is teaming up with Naples 15 and Ronald McDonald House of Madison to help feed families for the month of April.

“Anything you can do, small, big, you know anything you can do, it all makes a difference,” he explained.

Salvatore Di Scala moved to Madison in 1984 and considers it home. Now, as the owner and executive chef of Naples 15, he’s helping feed families in Madison through Ronald McDonald House with financial help from Fumagalli.

“We can do something for the community,” he said, “that’s the only thing we can do is through food.”

Kevin Huddleston, executive director of RMHC-Madison , says moments like this give him a brighter outlook in these trying times.

“You get so cynical and all you hear is bad news,” he explained, “something like this happens and it’s heartwarming and it gives you hope.”

Hope in the form of a full stomach and a full heart.

