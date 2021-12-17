Former Badger quarterback Darrell Bevell named Jaguars interim head coach

by Zach Hanley

JACKSONVILLE, Fl — Urban Meyer is out after 13 games in Jacksonville and Darrell Bevell is in.

The former Badger quarterback was named the franchise’s interim head coach on Thursday afternoon. It’s not the first time Bevell has held the position. Last season, Bevell served as the Lions’ interim head coach and beat the Bears in his head coaching debut.

Bevell led Wisconsin to its first ever Rose Bowl win in 1994 with a 21-16 victory over UCLA.

