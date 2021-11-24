Former Badger Kevin Zeitler to help pay for medical expenses, funerals of Waukesha victims

by Jaymes Langrehr

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badgers and current Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler is giving back to his hometown of Waukesha, saying he and his wife are making a donation to the United for Waukesha Community Fund to help pay for the medical expenses and funerals of the victims of Sunday’s Christmas parade tragedy.

Earlier this week, Zeitler tweeted that he went to the Waukesha Christmas parade every year when he was growing up, and offered his prayers for those affected.

On Wednesday, Zeitler followed up by tweeting a statement saying he and his wife were making a donation to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

“In light of the recent tragic events at the Waukesha Christmas parade on November 21st, 2021, we want our community to know that we see them, love them, and we’re here for them,” the Zeitlers wrote in their statement.”

“Our primary goal is to have the focus remain on the families who were directly impacted by last weekend’s tragedy and to help make sure any financial burdens are taken care of,” the statement continues. “We feel that the best way to help the affected families is to assist with funeral and medical expenses by donating to the fund which was set up by the United Way and Waukesha County Community Foundation.”

There have been some media reports that fellow former Badger J.J. Watt has also offered to pay for the funerals of those killed in the incident, but that has not been confirmed by Watt as of Wednesday afternoon.

