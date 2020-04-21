Former Badger Jonathan Taylor becomes spokesperson for Toppers, will own four Madison locations

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor will find out where he’s headed to start his pro career later this week at the NFL Draft, but no matter where he ends up, he’ll be keeping his ties to Madison.

Toppers Pizza says it has signed Taylor to be its spokesperson. The lifetime partnership includes Taylor owning four Toppers franchises in Madison.

For days, Toppers had been teasing a new “recruit” to their team, using the hashtag “#FRANCHISEPLAYER.”

The problem with most spokespeople is: after they've spoken, they move on to the next gig. Find out why our team player to-be-named-later is so special on 4.21.20 #FRANCHISEPLAYER pic.twitter.com/HWfBxWFoUS — Toppers Pizza (@ToppersPizza) April 20, 2020

Tuesday morning, ESPN business reporter Darren Rovell was one of the first to tweet about the sponsorship deal.

JUST IN: Former Wisconsin RB @JayT23 has signed one of the biggest pre-draft marketing deals with a lifetime partnership with @ToppersPizza that includes ownership of four franchises in Madison. Deal done by @everett_sm. pic.twitter.com/x8hvoZdQUX — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 21, 2020

Taylor declared for this year’s NFL draft after rushing for more than 6,000 yards in three seasons as a Badger, winning the Doak Walker Award as the best running back in college football the last two seasons.

Taylor also impressed at the NFL Combine earlier this year, running a 4.39 40-yard dash that was the fastest among all running backs in this year’s draft class. He could potentially be a first-round pick once the draft gets underway Thursday night.

