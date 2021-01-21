Former and current Packers react to death of Ted Thompson

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former and current Packers players are sharing their thoughts and tributes after the death of former general manager Ted Thompson.

The Packers officially announced his death Thursday afternoon. He was 68.

Thank you, Ted. Remembering the legacy of former #Packers GM Ted Thompson pic.twitter.com/FgZQloD5x8 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 21, 2021

Thompson served as the team’s general manager from 2005 until 2017, building the team that ultimately won Super Bowl XLV and drafting several key players on this year’s team that returned to the NFC Championship game.

One of Thompson’s most significant early moves was signing defensive back Charles Woodson as a free agent, convincing the star to come to Green Bay. Woodson went on to anchor the Green Bay defense for years, becoming one of the team’s biggest leaders.

Once upon a time circa 2006 I was a free agent and one team took a shot on me orchestrated by Ted Thompson.. RIP TT thanks for bringing in this washed up player giving me a chance to play in the #greenandgold 🙏🏿 @packers #sbxlvchamps — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) January 21, 2021

Randall Cobb was one of Thompson’s most influential draft picks, becoming a reliable receiver and close friend of Aaron Rodgers after being drafted in the 2nd round in the 2011 draft.

I’m heartbroken by the news of Ted Thompson. I will forever be thankful for him believing in me. #WinItForTed 💔💔 — Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) January 21, 2021

James Jones was another one of the many wide receivers Thompson was able to find in the NFL Draft over the years, picking him in the 3rd round out of the 2007 NFL Draft out of San Jose State. He thanked Thompson for taking a chance on him and allowing him to join a team that ultimately won the Super Bowl.

Former Packers fullback John Kuhn also thanked Thompson for the opportunity to make the team.

Thank you Ted Thompson. Thank you for giving me my first opportunity to make an opening day roster. Thank you for believing in me for 9 years and allowing me to grow as a player. Lastly, thank you for bringing me and my family to Green Bay. You changed our lives! RIP TED — John Kuhn (@kuhnj30) January 21, 2021

All-pro tackle David Bakhtiari was one of the final draft picks Thompson made. He reacted to news of Thompson’s death by recalling the conversation he had with him the day he was drafted.

My sincere condolences to the Thompson family. Ted was a great man and great GM for the Packers. I’ll always remember my draft day phone call. He asked me if “I’d have his back?” And I responded with saying “Not only his back, but Aaron Rodgers back too.” #RIP #ThankyouTed — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) January 21, 2021

Thompson left the team in 2017, paving the way for current GM Brian Gutekunst to take over. In 2019, Thompson announced he was diagnosed with an autonomic disorder affecting his nervous system.

