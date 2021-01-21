Former and current Packers react to death of Ted Thompson
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former and current Packers players are sharing their thoughts and tributes after the death of former general manager Ted Thompson.
The Packers officially announced his death Thursday afternoon. He was 68.
Thompson served as the team’s general manager from 2005 until 2017, building the team that ultimately won Super Bowl XLV and drafting several key players on this year’s team that returned to the NFC Championship game.
One of Thompson’s most significant early moves was signing defensive back Charles Woodson as a free agent, convincing the star to come to Green Bay. Woodson went on to anchor the Green Bay defense for years, becoming one of the team’s biggest leaders.
Randall Cobb was one of Thompson’s most influential draft picks, becoming a reliable receiver and close friend of Aaron Rodgers after being drafted in the 2nd round in the 2011 draft.
James Jones was another one of the many wide receivers Thompson was able to find in the NFL Draft over the years, picking him in the 3rd round out of the 2007 NFL Draft out of San Jose State. He thanked Thompson for taking a chance on him and allowing him to join a team that ultimately won the Super Bowl.
Former Packers fullback John Kuhn also thanked Thompson for the opportunity to make the team.
All-pro tackle David Bakhtiari was one of the final draft picks Thompson made. He reacted to news of Thompson’s death by recalling the conversation he had with him the day he was drafted.
Thompson left the team in 2017, paving the way for current GM Brian Gutekunst to take over. In 2019, Thompson announced he was diagnosed with an autonomic disorder affecting his nervous system.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.