Former Ald. Donna Moreland appointed to Deputy Secretary of Department of Safety and Professional Services

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Former Madison Alderman Donna Moreland has been chosen as the Deputy Secretary of Wisconsin’s Department of Safety and Professional Services.

Moreland resigned from her position as alder on Tuesday. She will start her new position on Oct. 12.

DSPS Secretary-designee Dawn Crim said Moreland will be a “valuable addition to our leadership team.”

“She brings deep leadership skills and extensive management experience to our agency,” Crim said. “I am confident that she will help us do our important work of keeping the people of Wisconsin safe and supporting our state’s economic growth.”

DSPS is in charge of handling the majority of Wisconsin’s occupational licensing and administers the building code.

