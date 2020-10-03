Forest Edge Elementary School employee tests positive; school says person had no close contacts at school

OREGON, Wis. — An employee at an Oregon elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent to families.

The email said the person works at Forest Edge Elementary School. It was sent to parents around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Officials said they are required to notify any close contacts with the person who tested positive that occurred at school or on the school bus, but the email said there were no close contacts with this person.