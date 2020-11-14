Forest B. Turbyfill

Forest B. Turbyfill, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. He was born on July 11, 1942, in Russellville, Ala., the son of PW Turbyfill and Ruth (Chastain) Willy.

Forest married the love of his life, Virginia Turbyfill on June 6, 1982. He worked as a Security Guard for Martin’s Security.

Forest was an avid fisherman and quite the ladies man. He was known to be kindhearted and very social. Forest was passionate about lending a hand and helping others in their time of need. He was proud of his faith and his relationship with God. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching WWE Wrestling, and dedicating himself to his wife, Virginia, of 27 years. Forest took pride in being independent and self-sufficient.

Forest is survived by daughter, Amanda Turbyfill; friend, Emily Olson; son, Chad Turbyfill; nephew, Bill Reese; two step daughters, Brandi (Andy Parr) Gamer and Laurel Martin; sister, Bobbi Turbyfill; two nieces, Teresa (Darin) Phillips and Charlotte (Justin) Green; grandchildren, Natalia Gonzalez, Gemma Martin-Rivers, Eric Breyman and Tyler McCartney. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Brad Turbyfill; brother, Gerry Turbyfill; sister, and Bonnie Reese.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.