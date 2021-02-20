Accumulating snow developing Sunday afternoon -Dana

An Alert Day is in the forecast for Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Light snow will accumulate from 1-3″ by early Monday morning that could lead to slippery road surfaces.

In addition, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution until 3 PM Sunday afternoon for all of southern Wisconsin. Air quality may be unhealthful for people sensitive to pollution or those with breathing issues.

Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight, and it won’t be as cold; low temperatures will fall to the lower teens by late evening before temperatures hold steady or slowly rise overnight to the upper teens by early Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and not as cold with light snow developing by afternoon; high temperatures will be in the lower 30s. Snow accumulations of 1-3″ are possible through Sunday night.

Monday will be partly sunny and breezy; high temperatures will be in the middle 30s. There is a slight chance for a flurry or a little freezing drizzle on Monday night. Tuesday will be partly sunny and pleasant; high temperatures will be in the lower 40s. On Wednesday, skies will be variably cloudy, and while it won’t be quite as mild, high temperatures will still be in the middle 30s. Thursday will be partly sunny and a little colder; high temperatures will be near 30 degrees. Friday will be partly sunny and seasonably cold; high temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

For next weekend, skies on Saturday will be mostly cloudy with light snow showers through the day; minor accumulation is possible. It will be breezy, and high temperatures will be in the lower 30s. Sunday will be varibly cloudy and seasonably cold. High temperatures will be near 30 degrees. There will be a chance of light snow at night.

The following Monday will be partly sunny and cold; high temperatures with high temperatures around 30 degrees. Tuesday will also be partly sunny, and it will be breezy and not as cold; high temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PARTICLE POLLUTION UNTIL 3 PM SUNDAY***

TONIGHT:

Becoming mostly cloudy and not as cold.

Low: 12 late in the evening; steady/slowly rising temperatures into the upper teens overnight

Wind: SE 6-12 MPH

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and not as cold with light snow developing in the afternoon.

High: 31

Wind: SE 8-15 MPH

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with light snow tapering to flurries overnight and ending by morning; minor accumulations of 1-3” are likely.

Low: 21

Wind: W/NW 6-12 MPH

MONDAY:

Partly sunny and breezy (a slight chance of flurries or freezing drizzle at night).

High: 34

Wind: W/SW 10-20 MPH

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny and pleasant (a chance of flurries at night).

Low: 28

High: 41

WEDNESDAY:

Variable cloudiness and not quite as mild.

Low: 27

High: 36

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny and a little colder.

Low: 18

High: 30

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny and seasonably cold (becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow at night).

Low: 12

High: 32

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with light snow showers (minor snow accumulation is possible).

Low: 20

High: 32

SUNDAY:

Variable cloudiness and seasonably cold (a chance of light snow at night).

Low: 20

High: 30

MONDAY:

Partly sunny and cold.

Low: 12

High: 30

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny, breezy, and not as cold.

Low: 16

High: 34