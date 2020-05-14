Ford Escape stolen from residence in Lodi after entering open garage door

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

LODI, Wis. — A Gray 2017 Ford Escape was stolen Thursday around 4 a.m. from a residence in the 100 block of Elm Street in Lodi.

According to a release, a vehicle with at least four individuals arrived and entered through an open garage door. One of the people entered the Ford Escape and used keys that were left in the unlocked car to drive away.

The Lodi Police Department reminds people to lock their cars and residence even while you’re home.

