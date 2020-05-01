For the second consecutive day, coronavirus cases in Wisconsin spike

MADISON, Wis. — Numbers released Friday afternoon by the state Department of Health Services show positive cases of COVID-19 increased in Wisconsin by more than 450.

As part of Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan to reopen the state, which is under an extension of a stay-at-home order until May 26, there needs to be a “downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period.”

But on Friday, cases in Wisconsin went up by 454, which is on top of a 330-case increase Thursday. The data means “there has not been a significant downward trend over the past 14 days,” according to the DHS site.

According to the Badgers Bounce Back plan data found here, Wisconsin hasn’t met the “gating criteria” in any of three categories to reopen the state. There will need to be a downward trajectory in the number of people with COVID-19, COVID-19 symptoms, and flu-like symptoms.

DHS reported there were 7,393 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the state, compared to the the number of cases reported Thursday, 6,939. That means 13% of people tested for COVID-19 were positive, compared to 11% Thursday.

In Wisconsin, 327 people have died from complications related to the virus, which is an increase of 11 deaths from Thursday’s total.

Dane County officials reported Friday there were 433 confirmed cases and 274 recoveries in the county. That means from Thursday to Friday, there were only two new cases reported in Dane County, and five more people had recovered.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.