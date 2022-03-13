For The Record: Understanding PFAS regulations and health concerns

by Dana Fulton

On this week’s For The Record, News 3 Now’s Dana Fulton discusses the impacts of PFAS in our waterways with Steve Elmore with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Laura Schulte, with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, also joined to help better explain the current regulatory conversations happening with Wisconsin legislators.

Information on PFAS consumption advisories can be found here.

Information on voluntary drinking water sampling can be found here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.