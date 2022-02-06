For the Record: Sen. Janet Bewley on stepping down, future for Democrats in legislature

by Naomi Kowles

MADISON, Wis. — After becoming the third major party leader in the state legislature to announce either retirement or a departure from leadership this year, Senate minority leader Janet Bewley sat down with Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss her decision.

Bewley joins Assembly majority leader Jim Steineke in announcing a departure from elected politics, and Assembly minority leader Gordon Hintz in leaving leadership. Several other lawmakers have also announced their departures after this fall.

Bewley was part of the wave of freshmen legislators elected in 2010, starting in the Assembly before winning her race for the Senate in 2014. She was elected as Senate minority leader in April 2020, her tenure stretching nearly the entirety of the pandemic.

After a legislative tenure where her party was always in the legislature minority, she says Democrats should stay steadfast–even if they lose the governor’s mansion this fall.

“You just keep going,” she said. “History is written by people who don’t give up: the stories of defeat and then success.”

Watch the full interview, linked at the top of this article.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.