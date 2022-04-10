For the Record: Rock County’s first woman of color judge, UW free speech survey, new Madison fire chief

by Naomi Kowles

Rock County circuit court judge-elect Ashley Morse on For the Record

MADISON — Starting Monday, public defender Ashley Morse will step into a historic role: Rock County’s first circuit court judge that’s also a woman of color. Morse appeared on For the Record with Naomi Kowles on Sunday to discuss her background, philosophy, and the historical parallels between her appointment and this week’s confirmation of Judge Katanji Brown Jackson–also a former public defender–to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I feel like I can see myself reflected in my superheroes,” she said, referencing the moment when a child she’s facepainted sees themselves in the mirror as a superhero for the first time.

Morse is the first in her family to complete college, and it was growing up with a father who struggled with addiction and was often incarcerated that first sparked her interest in law. She reflected on the working class background she brings to the appointment, and her desire that people in her courtroom will be treated equally regardless of background.

“I want them to know that I bring my experiences and perspectives to the bench, but I’m not bringing an ideology to the bench. I’m committed to applying the law equally to everybody,” Morse said. “I hope that everybody leaves my courtroom feeling that they’ve been treated fairly, been treated with dignity and respect, have had an opportunity to be heard.”

Watch her full interview above.

UW-Madison faculty senate chair discusses delayed UW free speech student survey

WISC-TV political reporter Will Kenneally sat down with Prof. Eric Sandgren, UW-Madison’s faculty senate chair, to discuss a now-delayed free speech survey that was to be sent to all students in the UW System this week.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the release of the survey was one of the reasons that prompted UW-Whitewater interim chancellor Jim Henderson’s abrupt resignation this week.

Prof. Sandgren wasn’t informed about the survey until last week, he told Kenneally on For the Record.

“I like many parts of the survey. Some questions though are problematic. They’re not going to give you a clear answer.”

New fire chief takes the reigns at Madison Fire Department

Also on the For the Record, incoming Madison fire chief Chris Carbon sits down to discuss his top goals for the department. A veteran of the department since 1999, he’s held a number of roles at MFD, most recently as division chief for EMS training.

The MFD oversees the CARES team in Madison, a pilot phase initiative to send trained mental health professionals and paramedics to nonviolent mental health calls rather than a law enforcement response. Carbon says the team has been successful in its first six months, with few concerns raised by teams responding around the city–such as teams sent to calls that turned violent.

RELATED: In first 6.5 months, Madison’s CARES Team responds to nearly 250 mental health calls, expands to cover whole city

“It’s going to continue to grow and refine itself to serve the city in the way we want it to,” he said. It’s premature, he said, to expand it to 24/7 response–but foresees that happening in the future.

In terms of top department goals, Carbon said MFD is in a strong place and his main priorities include strengthening the department’s human relationships, and wants to “open the doors” of the agency to people who may not otherwise get an opportunity to work at the department.

“It’s really focusing on the human aspect of what we do,” he said.

Severe Weather Week: Climate Change

WISC-TV Meteorologist Dana Fulton breaks down the data and connections between severe weather and climate change, talking to climate experts about how the climate is changing the ground rules for weather.

