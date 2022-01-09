For the Record: Recapping first week, looking ahead in Chandler Halderson trial

by Naomi Kowles

MADISON, Wis. — One week into the trial of Chandler Halderson, accused of killing and dismembering his parents Bart and Krista Halderson, the prosecution is expected to continue calling witnesses and presenting evidence in days to come.

WISC-TV’s digital manager Jaymes Langrehr sits down with Naomi Kowles to recap and analyze the first week of the trial, and preview ahead of what’s to come.

