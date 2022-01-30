For the Record: Michael Gableman’s embattled history with the truth, with Journal Sentinel’s Patrick Marley

by Naomi Kowles

MADISON, Wis. — The man leading a $676,000 state Assembly investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin has a history of struggling with the truth, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this week.

The Sentinel’s political reporter Patrick Marley sits down with Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss his reporting, laying out how former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman had attracted controversy and a complaint from the state’s judicial commission with a 2008 campaign ad that dramatically distorted the truth about his opponent.

Nor was that the only issue: in 2011, he told a story about a fellow justice smacking him that no other justice was able to corroborate–and later, Gableman said he had mixed up the year he claimed it happened.

Even as his current role is to investigate the facts of the 2020 election results, his efforts have included data requests to companies that did not have voting machines in the cities he was asking for, and subpoenas served with multiple errors.

“Justice Gableman’s entire endeavor is to find out the truth about the 2020 election,” Marley explained. “We’ve had half a dozen court rulings that found the results were properly determined in that election; we’ve had recounts; we’ve had a legislative audit, and we’ve had a review by an independent conservative group that did not find any significant voter fraud. Justice Gableman is looking at a lot of aspects of the election, and he has said his sole mission is to get to the truth.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.