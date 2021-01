For the Record: Joel DeSpain reflects on his career

Site staff by Site staff

Joel DeSpain spent 25 years as one of Madison’s most well-known TV reporters. Then, he shifted careers and became one of the most well-known spokespersons on TV representing the Madison Police Department.

On this week’s For the Record, Mark Koehn chats with DeSpain about his long and winding career.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.