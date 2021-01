For the Record: January 10, 2021

On this week’s For the Record, Naomi Kowles talks to two political experts about representatives Tom Tiffany’s and Scott Fitzgerald’s decision to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral college.

