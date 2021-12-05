For the Record: Isthmus reporter on uncovering murder-for-hire plot

by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — A murder-for-hire federal court case rocked Dane County and made national headlines earlier this year. A woman has since been convicted and sentenced for paying Bitcoin to hire someone on the dark web to kill her ex-husband.

It was journalists that uncovered the plot.

Court filings later said it was the BBC and a local reporter. The BBC is no longer involved with this project, but this week we learned the name of the local journalist who helped them and the inside story of how it all went down.

Isthmus senior reporter Dylan Brogan sits down with News 3 Now’s Naomi Kowles.

