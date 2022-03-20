For the Record: Hospital staffing at crisis point in 2021, in new report

by Naomi Kowles

MADISON, Wis. — A new report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association finds 2021 saw staffing in front line health care positions reached an unprecedented crisis point.

WHA’s Ann Zenk and SSM Health’s St. Mary’s hospital president Kyle Nondorf joined Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss where we are now–and the pathway forward for health care staffing in Wisconsin.

New Political Reporter

Will Kenneally joins News 3 Now from PBS Wisconsin, taking the station’s political reporter role and joining the News 3 Investigates team. He joins Naomi Kowles to chat about his background, and introduce his weekly political recap segments on For the Record.

WEC Complaint

The Wisconsin Elections Commission chose not to sanction Republican electors who signed an ‘alternate’ slate of electoral votes giving Wisconsin’s election to former President Trump in 2020. Jeff Mandel from Law Forward sent the complaint about the fake electors to the WEC 13 months ago, and tells For the Record he’s now working with the Dane County Sheriffs Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice about further avenues for criminal or civil charges in the wake of the WEC turning down the complaint.

