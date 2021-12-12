For the Record: ‘Here’s the deal’: Sen. Jon Erpenbach on leaving state senate

by Naomi Kowles

Sen. Jon Erpenbach discussed impending retirement from senate on For the Record (WISC-TV Photo)

MADISON, Wis. — This week, Sen. Jon Erpenbach announced his retirement from the state Senate after nearly a quarter century and six elections to the chamber.

First elected in 1998, he’s known for authoring the No Call list bill in Wisconsin, as well as one of the 14 senators that left Wisconsin for Illinois to stall Act 10 passage in 2011.

Watch his sit down with Naomi Kowles on Sunday morning’s For the Record, looking back at his 24 years in office and his thoughts on where both the Republican and Democrat parties stand today.

