For the Record: ‘A major headache’ for Wis. election officials after Supreme Court redistricting decision

by Naomi Kowles

MADISON, Wis. — With the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Gov. Ever’s political maps chosen by the state Supreme Court earlier this year, election officials and justices face an array of complications as deadlines for fall elections creep closer.

The University of Wisconsin Law School’s associate professor Robert Yablon outlined the options available to the state supreme court on For the Record with Naomi Kowles this Sunday. The question at the core is the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965, which allows race to be considered among other factors when drawing political districts.

“This is a tricky area of the law,” Yablon said. “In fact, some of the U.S. Supreme Court justices themselves have complained about some of the confusion that arises in this area. Yes, you have a federal statute that in order to try to ensure fair electoral opportunities to qualifying communities of color–essentially encourages mapmakers to think about race when they draw district lines. but at the same time, the supreme court generally disfavors thinking about race both when drawing district lines and in other areas.

Election deniers at the capitol again

WISC-TV political reporter Will Kenneally joins Naomi Kowles to break down the week’s political headlines, where Michael Gableman’s attorney breaks with his boss to say Wisconsin cannot, in fact, decertify the 2020 election–as state attorneys and leading Republicans have said for months.

Academic bullying at UW-Madison

A Wisconsin State Journal investigation uncovers nine employees investigated for academic bullying at UW-Madison in the last six years. Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer joins Naomi to discuss her investigative series.

“It’s kind of soul crushing to just talk to some of these students who are contemplating suicide or seeing counselors,” Meyerhofer said. “This is a problem that really is kind of hidden in the shadows.”

