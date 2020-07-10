For second day in a row, Wisconsin sets new record for highest jump in COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. — For the second day in a row Wisconsin has broken its record for the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period.

State and county health officials confirmed 888 new cases Friday bringing the statewide case count to 34,964 total cases.Friday’s new cases beat the previous single-day record by 149 cases.

In addition to breaking the record for the highest single-day increase, 6.7% of new tests came back positive, which is up one percentage point from Thursday.

Health officials from around the state confirmed five additional coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 819 people.

Of all confirmed cases, 6,605 are still active, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

As the virus continues to spread, the state’s testing capacity has remained the same over the past week. According to DHS, 81 active labs are able to process 19,302 tests per day. On Friday a total of 12,702 tests results were reported.

Friday’s spike in cases comes as many Wisconsin leaders, including Gov. Tony Evers, encourage Wisconsinites to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus. As of Friday,Dane County was the only county in the state to make masks mandatory. The order goes into effect on Monday. Those who don’t comply risk being fined up to $367.

United Way of Dane County announced Friday that they are distributing free disposable masks on a first come, first served basis until 5 p.m. Friday.