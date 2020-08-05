Food trucks popping up at Alliant Energy Center on Fridays

The first Food Truck Friday will be Aug. 14.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Amy Stocklein Madison Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream is one of the vendors for the first Food Truck Friday event.

Starting Aug. 14, Fridays at the Alliant Energy Center are dedicated to showcasing food trucks and carts from Dane County.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting Aug. 14 through Oct. 31, food trucks and carts will be set up on Willow Island, according to a release. Each week there will be rotating options.

“We are excited to offer Food Truck Fridays at the Alliant Energy Center as a new way for Dane County residents to get outside, enjoy local cuisine, and support our local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says.

On the first Food Truck Friday, the participants will be Pancho’s Tacos, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, JD’s of Wisconsin, Taiwan Little Food Cart and Happy Kitchen Inc. Attendees will be able to walk-up, order and take home delicious dishes from food trucks, carts, caterers and restaurants.

“We started Food Truck Fridays as a way to bring the neighborhood together and support the many mobile restaurants of Dane County,” says Brent Kyzer-McHenry, Executive Director of the Alliant Energy Center. “Willow Island is a perfect location to allow social distancing and allows quick, easy in-and-out access.”

Willow Island is also where the Dane County Farmers’ Market is set up for Wednesday and Saturday local food pickups and a walk-through market on Saturdays.

Attendees of Food Truck Fridays enter through the entrance on Rimrock Road, park in front of the Coliseum and walk to Willow Island. Find a schedule here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments