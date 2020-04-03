Food providers ready to help during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — City and county officials are stressing that food providers are ready to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders at Second Harvest Food Bank said Thursday their demand has increased tremendously.

Officials said they are experiencing five times the call volume they normally do, and they’re already outpacing predictions that over the next six to eight weeks they will need to provide more than 100,000 boxes of food to those in need.

“It’s a challenging time,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “I understand it can be very difficult for folks to ask for help if you need it, but there are absolutely going to be times when all of us need a helping hand. It’s okay to reach out and ask for that help.”

During the current challenges, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said it’s wonderful to see neighbors and businesses collaborating to make a difference, like Epic Systems supporting the Badger Prairie Needs Network.

If you are in need of resources, you can call United Way’s 2-1-1 resource line.

