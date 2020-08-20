Food pantry looking for help to feed students learning online

MADISON, Wis. — For many kids in the Madison area no school means no lunch. A Madison food pantry is looking for help to feed kids as most of them are about to start online learning.

The River Food Pantry’s MUNCH program serves nine north side neighborhoods and delivers meals, no questions asked.

“The whole point of MUNCH is to step in and provide that lunch that kids would’ve normally received at school,” says Helen Osborn-Senatus, Program Manager at The River Food Pantry.

To run and operate the MUNCH program it takes volunteers. It takes people to come to the pantry and prepare, pack, and deliver the meals. Donations are also needed.

You can sign up to register online.

