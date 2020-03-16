Food Fight Restaurant Group to close all dine-in options at restaurants

Carryout and delivery options will be available

Tex Tubb's Taco Palace

Food Fight Restaurant Group, which owns and runs 20 restaurants in the Madison area, announced it is closing all restaurants for dine-in guests amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurants in Food Fight are Aldo’s Cafe, Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar, Bar Corallini, Bassett Street Brunch Club, Canteen, Cento, The Coopers Tavern, Craftsman Table and Tap, DLUX, Eldorado Grill, Everly, Fresco, Hubbard Avenue Diner, Johnny Delmonico’s Steakhouse, Luigi’s Pizza, Market Street Diner, Miko Poke, Monty’s Blue Plate Diner, Steenbock’s on Orchard and Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace.

According to a Facebook post, the restaurants will temporarily close for dine-in guests. As of Tuesday, most restaurants will have delivery and curbside carryout pickup service.

“This decision was incredibly difficult for us, as it has been for our peers in the industry, but we know it’s the right decision to protect the health and safety of our community,” the post says. “We’re calling on Tony Evers to help the restaurant workers and restaurants of Wisconsin. Dining room closures will furlough tens of thousands of employees in Wisconsin, and this is devastating.”

Food Fight will be posting updates here regarding hours, delivery and carryout here.

For a full list of other restaurants that are closed, click here.

