Food Fight Restaurant Group furloughs roughly 750 employees

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Food Fight Restaurant Group is furloughing about 750 employees following restaurant restrictions set forth by the government in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Greg Frank, a public relations representative for the locally owned and operated restaurant group, said the company’s 20 restaurants are all down to four or five employees.

The news comes after Food Fight announced it is closing all restaurants for dine-in guests.

As an alternative, most of its restaurants will have delivery and curbside carryout pickup service.

