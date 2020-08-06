Fontana Sports reopens after looting, damages

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Fontana Sports storefront boarded up in June

MADISON, Wis. — Fontana Sports Specialties is opening Thursday for the first time since closing June 2.

Fontana Sports had been broken into three nights in a row. In June, they estimated that $30,000 worth of inventory was stolen.



According to a Facebook post, they still have some work to do to get the store back to before the looting.

The storefront opens at 10 a.m. to in-store shopping. Curbside pick-up and online ordering are available.

