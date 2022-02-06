Fond du Lac man rescued after truck breaks through Lake Winnebago ice

by Kyle Jones

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Fond du Lac man was rescued Saturday after his truck broke through the ice on Lake Winnebago, officials said.

According to a Facebook post from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, there are still areas of cracks and thin ice across the lake.

The incident occurred about 3/4 of a mile north of Lakeside Park. Officials said the man’s truck is sitting at the bottom of the lake.

