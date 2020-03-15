Health officials confirm 5 new cases of COVID-19, state total now at least 32

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Image: CDC/Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Fond du Lac Health Department announced Sunday morning that they have confirmed five new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total of active cases to at least 31.

Including the first patient who has since recovered, the statewide total of confirmed cases is now 32.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that the statewide number of active cases of COVID-19 was 26.

In a Facebook video, Fond du Lac health officials said that they received the results of 30 pending cases Saturday night. Of those cases, 25 came back negative and five came back positive. Kim Miller, health officer of Fond du Lac County said four of the confirmed patients contracted the virus while on an Egyptian river cruise. One patient contracted it while traveling to Wisconsin. Miller said all five of the tests were anticipated to be positive.

Fond du Lac County now has 11 confirmed cases of the disease, which is more than any other county in Wisconsin.

For more coverage on the coronavirus, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments