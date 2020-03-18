Fond du Lac Co. health officials confirm 2 new cases of COVID-19

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac County health officials announced Wednesday afternoon that they have confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 14 confirmed cases.

Kim Miller, Fond du Lac County’s health officer, said in a Facebook video that two positive cases were confirmed Wednesday. One person who was in isolation has fully recovered. The county has 13 people still in isolation and one who has recovered.

Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said there are at least 109 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin. The two new cases bring that total to 111 confirmed cases statewide.

