Fond du Lac Co. health officials close campgrounds due to COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

FreeImages.com/Julia Freeman-Woolpert

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Health officials with the Fond du Lac County Health Department announced Tuesday that all campgrounds in the county will be closing due to the coronavirus.

Fond du Lac County Health Officer Kim Mueller said the campgrounds will be closes as long as Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order is in effect.

According to a news release, the grounds will be closed because they encourage non-essential travel and draw people in from outside of Fond du Lac County.

Mueller said when campgrounds are open and more people travel to the area, shopping at local supply and grocery stores increases.

