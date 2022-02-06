Following call for help, Racine police find three missing children

by Kyle Jones

RACINE, Wis. — On Saturday, Racine police asked the public for help in finding three missing children.

Police said the children were with their father, who was in need of a welfare check. The children also needed their welfare checked.

On Sunday, police said the children were found.

The children are safe, and were returned to their mother, police said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.