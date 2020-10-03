‘Fly Kites, Not Jets’: The Safe Skies Clean Water coalition battles again F-35 jets at Traux Field

by Margarita Vinogradov

Maija Inveiss

TENNEY PARK, Wis. — Members of the “Safe Skies Clean Water” coalition gathered to “Fly Kites, Not Jets,” an effort to stop the Air National Guard from basing F-35 jets at Traux Field.

The site was selected back in April and generated opposition from the community. Organizers say noise pollution is just one of the many problems caused by these aircrafts.

“We’re very concerned about the environmental racism that has been evidenced by the Airforce…the lack of concern by our senator Baldwin and Johnson,” said Harry Richardson, a member of “No F-35 Fighter Jets in Madison.”

He also said that those living around the airport are mostly people of color and low income, unable to afford moving. Jet noises can trigger PTSD and affect children’s attention while learning.

His mission includes forcing the Air National Guard to clean their water supply contamination affecting the lake. The coalition believes the 4 million dollars a year to select another site is well worth the high cost of a F-35.

