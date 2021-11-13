Flu activity increasing statewide in Wisconsin but still below pre-pandemic levels, DHS says

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: UW Health

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is seeing an increase in flu activity statewide, though it’s still low compared to pre-pandemic levels, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Friday.

So far, the state has had at least 29 confirmed influenza cases this year, influenza surveillance coordinator Tom Haupt said during a media briefing Friday afternoon. By this time last year, the state had seen just seven cases.

The trend Wisconsin is seeing corresponds with what other states are seeing, Haupt said.

“There is, unfortunately, a lot of states that have gotten major outbreaks of influenza already, mainly in the universities and college, so that will tell us that there definitely will be some kind of influenza season this year as compared to last year which again was pretty much non-existent,” he said.

Influenza-like activity remained minimal in Wisconsin last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, the agency stressed the number of flu viruses public health labs across the country have detected is on the increase.

The CDC said the majority of the viruses are the A(H3N2) strain. More than 90% of cases are among people between the ages of 5 and 24.

DHS is recommending people get their flu shots at least two weeks before holiday gatherings this season to give their bodies enough time to build immunity.

The agency said flu shots are the best defense to stay healthy while visiting family members and friends this holiday season and that it’s especially important to get the flu shot this year to be less susceptible to COVID-19.

Last flu season, the state saw a total of 100 influenza cases. During the 2019-2020 flu season before the pandemic, there were 36,175 cases reported.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.