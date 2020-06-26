Florida bans alcohol consumption at its bars as confirmed daily coronavirus cases approach 9,000

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida has banned alcohol consumption at its bars after its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000.

The number is a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ago. The Florida agency that governs bars announced the ban Friday on Twitter just minutes after the Department of Health reported more than 8,900 new confirmed cases, topping the previous record of 5,500 set Wednesday.

State officials have attributed much of the new outbreak to young adults flocking to bars after they reopened in most of the state about a month ago, with many of them ignoring social distancing restrictions aimed at lowering the virus’s spread.

