Florian C. Dahmen

WAUNAKEE – At 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, Florian Charles “Flor” “Flo” Dahmen, age 93, passed in his sleep with family by his side at the Waunakee Manor.

Our Heavenly Angel, Charlene, couldn’t wait any longer and said it was time for him to come home. Dad’s health declined with age, but without Mom there, his heart just grew tired.

Dad was born in the Town of Springfield, Dane County, on June 1, 1927, to Anton Joseph and Elizabeth (Schoepp) Dahmen. He married Charlene Marie Bowar, daughter of Mathew and Crescence (Esser) Bowar, on Aug. 17, 1950, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cross Plains. They celebrated 69 years of marriage in August, and Mom passed Dec. 20, 2019.

Florian worked for Automatic Temperature Supply in Madison for many years before retiring and started Hickory Stables on the home farm, which brought him much enjoyment and many new faces to the farm. When the stables closed, the barn was sold to Town & County Builders, for whom Dad worked until Mom retired in 1995. Florian and Charlene were able to enjoy more than 15 years as snowbirds, spending winters in San Antonio, Florida (golfing) and summers in Wisconsin (golfing). Dad also enjoyed baseball, both playing and coaching his kids. He played horseshoes for Connie’s Home Plate, bowled in many different leagues, and of course, he loved golf. He was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. They returned to Wisconsin in 2007 to be closer to family after Mom started struggling with Alzheimer’s.

Florian is survived by his children, Denny (Nancy) of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., Duane “Duke” (Janet) of Brandenburg, Ky., Michelle “Mickey” Ziegler of Waunakee, David (Jill) of Waunakee, Vicki Kalscheuer of Columbus, Wis., Patrick of Waunakee and Penny (Scott) Hammer of Sun Prairie, Wis.; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters, Fidalia “Dale” Breunig of Sauk City, Wis., Greg Dahmen of Middleton, Donald (Gerry) Dahmen of Westport, Wis., Antionette “Neddy” Juris of Middleton and Theresa Sheldon of Madison; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Florian was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Chris (Emma) Dahmen; brothers-in-law, Leo Breunig, Gene Sheldon and Leon Juris; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Dahmen; father and mother-in-law, Matt and Crescence Bowar; Mom’s brother and sisters, Lucian “Boz” (Gathy) Bowar, Coletta (Roy) Aeschbach and Marilyn (George) Karls; son-in-law, John “Jack” Ziegler; niece, Amy Juris; and nephews, Tom Sheldon, Vernon Dahmen, Bruce Dahmen and Randy Bowar.

Our family would like to thank the staff of Waunakee Manor and Agrace HospiceCare that cared for Dad and Mom over the years.

Health and safety of dad’s friends and family are of utmost concern, and therefore a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, with Father Brian Wilk presiding.

A private burial will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, Ashton, Wis.

A celebration of life for Florian will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

