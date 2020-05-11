Florian “Bud” Ralph Handel Jr.

Site staff by Site staff

Florian R. “Bud” Handel Jr., age 89, of Monroe, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe.

He was born on August 9, 1930, in Black Earth, Wisconsin, to Florian and Rosella (Disrud) Handel. Bud was united in marriage to Arlene Dietzman on December 11, 1954, at the Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church. He worked for various road construction companies for 34 years and was a member of Local 150. Bud was a life member of the Monroe Moose Lodge #754 for 55 years, and enjoyed traveling, cruises, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Arlene Handel of Monroe; six children, Marilyn (Bruce) Cline of Monroe, Sharon Handel of Fort Wayne, IN, Rosemary Handel (Chuck Wendlandt) of Brodhead, Terry (Connie) Handel of Sycamore, IL, Diane Handel of Tampa, FL, Rita (Steve) Schriver of Snoqualmie, WA; 12 grandchildren, one great granddaughter; and two brothers, Tom Handel of Mt. Horeb, Jerry (Terri) Handel of Hubbard, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and four sisters.

Due to current gathering restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe.

For those who prefer, memorials in Florian’s name are suggested to the Green County Food Pantry.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net