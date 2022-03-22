Florence V. Wetley

by Obituaries

Florence V. Wetley age 78 of Mauston died Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the Elroy Health Services in Elroy, Wisconsin.

Florence was born on July 12, 1943 to Evelyn and Ferd Babcock in Mauston, Wisconsin. She attended Mauston Schools and graduated in 1961. Florence was married in August of 1963 to Donald Wetley at East Lemonweir Lutheran Church. Donald and Florence lived in Mauston for many years.

Florence was a member of the Faith Circle at East Lemonweir Lutheran Church. Florence loved to sew, crochet, and watch NASCAR and the Green Bay Packers and going to church on Sunday’s. She liked to go to the casino and years ago she did some bowling. Florence worked at K-Mart as a cashier. She also worked art Hankscraft, Master Mold and Gerber.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at East Lemonweir Lutheran Church where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at East Lemonweir Lutheran Church Cemetery.

