Florence Mae (Castle) Siegenthaler

Florence Mae (Castle) Siegenthaler, age 105, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison, WI. She was born on August 25, 1916, to Floyd and Frances (Loper) Castle in Huron, South Dakota. Florence married Herman Siegenthaler on June 11, 1941, in Huron, South Dakota. They moved to Wisconsin and farmed east of Monroe for many years.

Florence enjoyed sewing, gardening, and playing cards. She volunteered at the Red Cross, Senior Center in Verona and later in life telling stories of her childhood to anyone who had time to listen.

Florence is survived by son, Jack (Maureen); daughter-in-law Ruth; 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Herman; son, Robert “Fred” and daughter, Nancy; granddaughter, Lisa; siblings, Louis, Charles, Robert, Marie, Wilford, and Betty.

The family would like to especially thank all the staff at St. Mary’s Care Center for the wonderful and loving care that they gave to Florence.

A Celebration of Florence’s Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, WI. A visitation will be at 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead, WI.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Per Dane County Ordnance masks will be required.

