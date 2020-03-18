Florence M. “Rose” Hach

Florence M. “Rose” Hach, age 86, of Highland, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at SSM Health in Madison following a brief illness.

Rose was born on April 3, 1933 in Rouses Point, NY to Joseph and Mathilda (Duquette) Either. She worked as an LPN at Paul Kimble Hospital in Lakewood, NJ before moving to Highland in 1974. Rose then worked for many years at Buck & Ev’s in Dodgeville. She was a member of Ss. Anthony & Philip Parish. She enjoyed dancing in her younger years and going to Culver’s. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family.

Rose is survived by three children, Tom (Pallas) Brabant of Montfort; Linda Johnson of Montfort and Tina (John) Webster of Cobb; five grandchildren, Daniel (Kaitlyn Key) Brabant; Athena (Alex Abraham) Brabant-Abraham; Christopher Johnson; Jennifer Jerrett and Rosie Webster; seven great grandchildren, Ayden; Ashton; Braydon; Christian; Bryice; James and Dennis Jr.; two sisters, Lena LaBonte of Rouses Point, NY and Mary Ann Stewart of Plattsburgh, NY as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 23, 2020 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Fr. Jim Murphy will officiate with burial in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held beginning at 10:00 A.M.

The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family.

