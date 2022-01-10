Florence F McLoud

by Obituaries

Florence F McLoud of Stoughton, WI gained her angel wings Thursday, January 6, 2022.

She was born September 20, 1935, in Rockford, IL to Melvin and Florence Strang. She married the love of her life, Merle McLoud, August 4, 1956, in Rockford IL.

Most of Florence’s friends called her Fran. Fran enjoyed telling stories of her past with just about anyone who would listen. Her tales included dancing as a young girl, dating a mobster, running Jackie’s Lounge and tales of the many farms she lived on with Merle while raising their children.

She loved gardening, crafting, painting and most of all spending time with her friends and family. It wasn’t uncommon to see her at a tavern with Merle in Monroe where they lived most of their life.

She is survived by children, Scott Houseweart, Robert (Julie) McLoud of Monroe, Daniel (Renee) McLoud of Janesville, LaVerna McLoud of Titusville, PA, Douglas (Heather) McLoud of Janesville, Mark McLoud and David (Kim) McLoud both of Evansville. She is also survived by daughters-in-law Maryann Houseweart and Phyllis McLoud plus many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Merle; son, Ronald Houseweart; daughter, Melody Von Allmen; grandson, Joey Johns; her siblings and her dear friend, Jackie.

Memorial services will be held at the Newcomer Funeral Home, 1329 31st Ave, Monroe, on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m, with Pastor Sarah Mae Gabuyo officiating. Food and fellowship to follow at Horseshoe Saloon, 1901 10th Avenue, Monroe.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.