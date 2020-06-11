Flooding causes lane closures on WIS 16 near Columbus

COLUMBUS, Wis. — All eastbound lanes on Highway 16 near Columbus have been closed due to flooding Wednesday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the roadway began to flood at 9:54 p.m. All lanes have been blocked in one direction from Highway 73 to County Highway T as a result.

Closures are expected to last for at least two hours. Officials said drivers can take County T northbound to County S and then take County S westbound to Highway 151 as a detour.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department is handling the situation.

