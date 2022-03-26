“Flight of Lights” returns to Dane County Regional Airport

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Who says you can only put up lights during the holiday season?

The Flight of Lights is back at Dane County Regional Airport, with displays dedicated to first responders, animals, and Wisconsin’s MVP athletes.

The lights turn on at 7:30 p.m. and turn off at 11:30 p.m. They will stay up through April 17.

