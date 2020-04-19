‘Flight of Lights’ opens to bring joy to Madisonians

MADISON, Wis. — The first annual “Flight of Lights” at the Dane County Regional Airport kicked off Saturday as a way to bring a sense of joy and hope to residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The light show along International Drive at the airport features tributes to first responders, Wisconsin sports teams and popular travel destinations.

According to a news release, the drive-through light display will run daily from 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. through May 10.

“The people of Dane County have been showing their support of each other during Safer at Home through sidewalk messages, hearts on windows, white ribbons, and more,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “We are extremely pleased to do our part by giving our community a safe, free, family-friendly opportunity to have some fun, while continuing to recognize social distancing requirements.”

According to the release, vehicles can enter “Flight of Lights” on International Lane near the airport.

For more information about the route visit the website.