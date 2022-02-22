Flex your calves, stay warm and enjoy a beer with Leinenkugel’s new shorts

If you’re the kind of person who wears shorts in the winter, Leinenkugel’s is offering a product that may be your dream.

As the Chippewa Falls brewery prepares for the seasonal return of Summer Shandy, it’s unveiling Shandy Shorts for purchase on their website. Shandy Shorts are rechargeable heated shorts, with heating elements throughout the legs connected to a battery.

The Summer Shandy beer starts its seasonal rotation in March.

“While most people look at those baring their legs in winter and think ‘put on some pants!’ Leinenkugel’s is here for those committed to living the shorts life year-round,” Leinenkugel’s Associate Account Executive Jazmyne Williams says. “These knee-length bad boys are made like a heated blanket, so those determined to show their legs throughout the winter can still bring the heat.”

Heat your legs with a touch of a button in three adjustable levels (just in case you still want to be a little cold, for clout).

The shorts are unisex with pockets, and they have an outer beer holster to make sure your beverage stays cold and close at hand.

You can purchase the shorts here.