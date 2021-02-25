Flex Lane construction on Madison’s Beltline to begin next week

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Construction on Madison’s Flex Lane will begin next week, according to the state Department of Transportation.

A news release said nightly closures will start Monday on the Beltline between Stoughton Road and Todd Drive. Closures will be in effect from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The DOT said a number of interchange ramps with those limits will also be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Message boards on the ramps will be used to announce closures.

Once complete, the project will allow drivers to use the inside median shoulders as an additional travel lane during peak traffic periods.

The release said single lane closures on the Beltline are expected to start in mid-March, with the closures in effect from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

The Flex Lane will be available for use between the Whitney Way exit and I-39/90 interchange. The project is expected to be finished by December, with the Flex Lane set to open in late 2021 or early 2022.

For more information on the project, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.