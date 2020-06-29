Flash flooding warning issued for southwestern Dane County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee-Sullivan has issued a flood advisory for urban and small streams in Southwestern Dane County on Monday until 4:15 p.m.

At 1:11 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. The rain is expected to cause urban and small stream flooding, NWS said. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect for much of Dane County, including Madison, until 4:45 p.m. https://t.co/wmRzES6EwP — News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) June 29, 2020

NWS said locations that willl experience flooding include Middleton, Verona, Mount Horeb, Cross Plains, Mazomanie, Black Earth, Blue Mounds, Pine Bluff and Mount Vernon. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. The additional rain will result in minor flooding.

A flood advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Motorists are advised that they should turn around when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

