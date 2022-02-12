Flags to fly at half-staff Wednesday for late Sen. Joseph Leean

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. and Wisconsin flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday, in honor of former State Senator Joseph Leean.

Leean died on February 2. He was 79 years old.

“Senator Leean was a true public servant who made countless contributions to our state,” Governor Evers said in a statement Friday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leean family and all of Senator Leean’s colleagues, friends, and neighbors, and we wish them peace as they mourn his loss.”

Leean was first elected to the State Senate in 1984, representing the 14th District. He was co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee between 1993 and 1995, before being appointed secretary of the Department of Health and Family Services.

He held that post for six years.

Services for Leean will be held on Wednesday in Waupaca.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.